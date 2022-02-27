2 militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said to have arrested two militant associates planning to join militancy in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.
The duo, according to police, was arrested in a joint operation with the army’s 28 Rashtriya Rifles at Lolab in Kupwara.
SSP, Kupwara, Yougal Kumar Manhas, in a statement, identified the two as Rashid Ahmad Peer, a resident of Tekipora, Lolab, and Adil Hussain Shah, a resident of Shat Muqam, Lolab.
“Both the individuals indulged in anti-national activities and were planning to join terror ranks, in order to revive terrorism in the area besides providing active support to terrorists,” he said.
He said that the duo came under the radar of the security forces when they were found involved in suspicious actions and pro-terrorism activity on social media platforms.
“Based on the inputs developed by the police, the duo was apprehended and put to sustained questioning. During the course of the investigation, incriminating material, including posters, photographs, videos and contents of the conversation with active terrorists and terrorist handlers from across were recovered from the mobile phones of both the individuals,” the statement said.
An FIR under relevant Sections has been registered at the Sogam Police Station against them and the investigation has been set in motion.
“The timely joint efforts of security forces resulted in averting a major incident in the area which has witnessed peace for the past two-three years,” the police said.
