2 militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter in Shopian district in south Kashmir after a gunfight that began on Saturday.Police said the killed militants were associated with the Lashkar and the TRF.
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two militants were killed in an encounter in Shopian district in south Kashmir after a gunfight that began on Saturday. Police said the killed militants were associated with the Lashkar and the TRF.

Police said on specific information, a joint operation was launched by the police along with the army and the CRPF at Kilbal on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that two militants were killed in the operation. “Two militants of the Lashkar and the TRF were killed in the operation. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the encounter spot.”

Police said the identity of the militants is being ascertained and the search operation is still underway.

So far 16 militants have been neutralised during the month of January out of which seven are foreign terrorists. The surge in militant killings has been attributed by police officers on the ground to better synergy, human intelligence, and targeting of the overground workers and ‘particular modules’.

Last year, as per the J&K Police official figures, 171 militants were killed in encounters and search and cordon operations in Kashmir.

