2 minor quakes jolt Chamba, Lahaul Spiti

Two minor earthquakes jolted Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The first quake originated at a depth of 5km at 11.54am with its epicentre in Chamba, about 30 kilometers Northwest of Dharamshala.The second earthquake took place at 4.06pm at a depth of 123km in Lahaul-Spiti. No loss of life or property has been reported from any of the two districts. The state has experienced more than half-a-dozen tremors in the last month, of which four have been in Chamba alone. The quakes were of mile intensity ranging between magnitudes 2.5 to 4.3.Himachal falls in the seismic zone and is prone to earthquakes. HTC

JAMMU The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the immediate superannuation of director (P&S) Syed Shabir Shafi, who was posted at the industries and commerce department, for forging in his date of birth certificate. The administration has also directed the crime branch to take action against him. The administration has ordered that the salary and other illegitimate monetary benefits received by the officer beyond March 31, 2021 i.e. the period of his unauthorised overstay in service, will be recovered from him. Shafi was appointed as assistant director (statistics) by the planning and development department in 1994 and then elevated to the rank of director (P&S). However, after a complaint to the Finance Department about forgery by the officer in his date of birth and matriculation certificate, the matter was taken up with the J&K Board of School Education. HTC

JAMMU Seeking humane approach towards resolving the issues of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’s minority cell on Wednesday exhorted the Centre to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return as per the aspirations of the stakeholders. “The forced and painful exodus of the microscopic minority community continues to haunt the nationalist KPs who continue to be refugees in their own country for the past over three decades”, read a charter of demands adopted at a meeting of the community functionaries held under the chairmanship of NC’s provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta.