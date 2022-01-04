2 of family killed, 3 missing as car falls into Bhakra canal on Patiala-Sangrur road

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two members of a family died, while three others went missing after their car fell into the Bhakra canal near the Passiana police station on the Patiala-Sangrur road on Monday.
The police said the family was travelling to Rampura Phul after paying obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula.Their car fell into the Bhakra canal near the Passiana police station on the Patiala-Sangrur road on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The deceased have been identified as Neelam Garg (50) and her daughter Samita Garg (26) of Rampura Phul in Bathinda district. Those missing are Jaswinder Kumar (52), Neelam’s husband, their daughter Isha Garg (22) and their son Peru Garg (15).

The police said the family was travelling to Rampura Phul after paying obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula. The incident happened in the wee hours on Monday.

Investigation officer Gurcharan Singh said after receiving information from the locals, a team of divers was rushed to the spot to carry out a search operation.

“The rescue process was halted due to strong currents of water and intense cold wave. On resuming the rescue operation, the divers retrieved the bodies of mother-daughter duo stuck inside the car,” he said.

He added that the other three members of the family went missing due to strong water currents.

The police said the search operation is on as several teams of divers have been deployed to find the missing persons.

On the statement of the family’s relatives, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

