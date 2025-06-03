2 pedestrians hit by buses at ISBT-43: Chandigarh Traffic Police sound alarm

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have written to the UT transport department highlighting serious safety lapses on the premises of Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43 after two pedestrians were hit by speeding buses within a span of three days in March. In the first accident, a 59-year-old pedestrian, Charan Singh, was hit by a Punjab Roadways bus while walking towards the exit gate from the CTU workshop around 10.45 pm on March 2. (HT)

According to an internal analysis by the traffic police, these incidents were reported from areas near the entry and exit gates of the terminal, where visibility remains low due to overgrown trees and inadequate lighting.

Police highlighted that the ISBT compound lacked even the most basic road safety features, such as speed limit signage, Zebra crossings or stop lines, lane markings and edge lines, and traffic-calming measures like rumble strips and road markings, making it easy for buses to enter and exit the premises at high speeds.

In the first accident, a 59-year-old pedestrian, Charan Singh, was hit by a Punjab Roadways bus while walking towards the exit gate from the CTU workshop around 10.45 pm on March 2. The bus, driven by Punan Singh of Pathankot, struck the pedestrian from the front-right side. Singh was rushed to GMSH-16 and later referred to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries on March 5.

Just two days after the first accident, on March 4, 71-year-old Hardayal Singh was crushed under the front tyre of another Punjab Roadways bus while entering ISBT-43. He survived the mishap, but suffered serious injuries.