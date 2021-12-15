2 students killed as bike, truck collide in Shimla

Two students of APG University, located on the outskirts of Shimla town, died after their bike had a head-on collision with a truck near Dochi village.

The deceased were identified as Aditi and Devonto, hailing from Maharashtra and West Bengal respectively. Both died on the spot. Bodies of deceased have been shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla. The truck driver has been detained.

