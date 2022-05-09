Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K’s Ramban

Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river
A rescue operation is underway but there was no trace of the boys who might have been swept away by the strong current while taking a bath near the Julla bridge in Ramban town (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on May 09, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByPress Trust Of India, Banihal/jammu

Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river, police said on Sunday.

A rescue operation is underway but there was no trace of the boys who might have been swept away by the strong current while taking a bath near the Julla bridge in Ramban town, station house officer (SHO) Ramban Sandeep Charak said.

He said Parvinder Singh, 16, and Nitish Kumar, 15, of Diargali-Rajgarh, had gone for a bath in the river and slipped into deep waters on Sunday afternoon. Local volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation and were promptly joined by police teams but there was no trace of the boys even after several hours, the officer said.

