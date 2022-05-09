2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K’s Ramban
Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river, police said on Sunday.
A rescue operation is underway but there was no trace of the boys who might have been swept away by the strong current while taking a bath near the Julla bridge in Ramban town, station house officer (SHO) Ramban Sandeep Charak said.
He said Parvinder Singh, 16, and Nitish Kumar, 15, of Diargali-Rajgarh, had gone for a bath in the river and slipped into deep waters on Sunday afternoon. Local volunteers immediately launched a rescue operation and were promptly joined by police teams but there was no trace of the boys even after several hours, the officer said.
-
Two terrorists arrested in Kashmir’s Bandipora
Two 'hybrid' terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday. On a specific input regarding movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Wullar Vantage Aragam on Saturday, a police official said. He identified them as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray -- both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.
-
Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson booked for abusing, misbehaving with nurse
Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson has been booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The officer was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time, the nurse said. She further alleged that Kalson also tried to attack her when she was trying to pacify him. The accused also allegedly threatened the nurse of sexual assault in the presence of policemen.
-
Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J&K’s Poonch
Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The prime accused, Gangandeep Singh of Darrah village of Poonch and Simranjeet Singh of Pind-Chatha in Jammu, were arrested during investigation of the assault case, a police official said.
-
Chandigarh achieves 100% first-dose vaccination target for 15-18 group
The UT health department on Sunday achieved the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible children in the 15-18 age group. As per the target set by the central government, there are 72,000 eligible children in Chandigarh in this age group. Since January 3, around 72,010 children have been vaccinated with first dose while 43,531 (60%) have been fully vaccinated.
-
Chandigarh | Amid rising Covid infections, low hospitalisation figures come as relief
Though Covid-19 cases have shown a slight spike in the tricity and adjoining areas in Punjab and Haryana, virus-related hospitalisations continue to remain low. As on Sunday, there were two Covid patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, two at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and one at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. No Covid patient was admitted at any of the private hospitals in Chandigarh.
