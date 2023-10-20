News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 20 IAS, 10 IPS officers from Himachal to go on election duty

ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
Oct 21, 2023 05:16 AM IST

As many as 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials deployed in Himachal Pradesh are set to leave for election duties in the assembly poll-bound states, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan. The elections are scheduled in these states between November 7 and 30.

Key officials, including Priyatu Mandal and C Palrasu, have been assigned on election duties (HT File)
The Election Commission of India has summoned these officers with deployment dates staggered over the next three to four days. Consequently, they will be away from the state for nearly a month, with their duties set to be assigned to other officials. Amid the zila parishad strike and the relief efforts in the aftermath of the diaster, this is significant for the state officials.

Urban development principal secretary has already been given the additional charge of finance, with more such decisions likely to follow for smooth functioning of the state bureaucracy.

Priyatu Mandal, in-charge of the panchayati raj and rural development department, is dealing with the ongoing strike by over 4,700 zila parishad employees. The same department director, Rigved Milind Thakur, has also been deployed for election duty.

The IAS officers going for election duty are Nandita Gupta, C Palrasu, Priyatu Mandal, RK Puruthi, Vinod Kumar, Sudesh Mokta, Sandeep Kumar, Rigveda Milind Thakur, DC Negi, Gopal Chand, Kamalkant Saroch, Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Jamwal, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Ramkumar Gautam, Pankaj Rai, Pradeep Thakur, Vinay Singh, Harbans Singh Brascon and Reema Kashyap.

These IPS officers put on election duty include JP Singh, DK Chaudhary, Gurdev Chand, Anupam Sharma, Rohit Malpani, Khushal Chandra Sharma, Ramesh Chandra Chhajta, Diwakar Sharma, Monica and Bhagat Singh.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

