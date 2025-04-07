20% reservation in state police for Agniveers: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that Agniveers, after completing mandatory four-year service in the Armed Forces, will be given 20% reservation in the recruitment of state police. The chief minister said Agniveers will be able to get jobs in Haryana after their service period in the Army and for this, a separate portal will be created for them on which they can register themselves. (HT File)

In July last year after the Lok Sabha elections and ahead of the state assembly polls, the Nayab Singh Saini government had approved Haryana Agniveer Policy, 2024, a move that was aimed at rehabilitating Agniveers and addressing their mounting post-service career concerns.

One of the key features of this policy was a 10% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment for police, prisons, mine and forest departments without any written exam.

Now, the decision to further increase reservation from existing 10% to 20% for the Agniveers willing to join the state police comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s April 14 visit to Haryana and days after Union home ministry’s communication to Haryana chief minister, advising to provide 20% reservation to the Agniveers in state police.

Senior government officials say the announcement to give 20% reservation to the Agniveers in state police will come into effect after the approval of the Council of Ministers.

“Agniveers will be provided 20% reservation in the recruitment of state police,” chief minister Saini said after chairing a review meeting on this issue.

“Similarly, a provision of 10% reservation has also been made for Agniveers in the jobs of forest guard, jail warder and mining guard in the forest department, which will ensure a security cover to the Agniveers. Haryana is the first state in the country which has secured the future of Agniveers by creating a provision for jobs after their service period in the Army.”

The decision to give 20% reservation to Agniveers was taken in a meeting attended by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, additional chief secretary (ACS-home) Sumita Misra, principal secretary of sainik and paramilitary welfare department Vijayendra Kumar and additional principal secretary (to CM) Saket Kumar.

The chief minister said Agniveers will be able to get jobs in Haryana after their service period in the Army and for this, a separate portal will be created for them on which they can register themselves. After this, they will be given preference in jobs on the basis of educational qualification.

Under the Agnipath scheme started by the Central government from July 2022, Agniveers have been recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force. The first batch of Agniveers is set to complete four years mandatory term in July 2026.

About 2,893 Agniveers were recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force from Haryana in 2023-24 and 2,227 in 2022-23.

The Haryana Agniveer Policy, 2024 also provides 5% horizontal reservation for them in Group-C civil posts and 1% horizontal reservation in Group- B posts provided Agniveers’ had skill specialisations with age and examination relaxation for them. The industries employing Agniveers on a monthly salary of more than ₹30,000, will be provided an annual subsidy of ₹60,000. The policy will be implemented in 2026-27 when the first batch of Agniveers is relieved from the defence forces.