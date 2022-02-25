Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2,000 Haryana residents stranded in Ukraine, Khattar extends support
2,000 Haryana residents stranded in Ukraine, Khattar extends support

Requesting stranded Haryana residents to stay calm, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged them to coordinate with the authorities concerned, so that their safe return could be facilitated.
While several students remain stuck in Ukraine, some of them were able to return to their homeland before the airspace closed.Haryana CM Khattar said the majority of the stranded persons were medical students. (Representative Image/)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/ambala

With Ukraine closing its airspace after being attacked, the families of around 2,000 Haryana residents stranded in the eastern European country are anxious to ensure the safe return of their kin and kith.

Requesting stranded Haryana residents to stay calm, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday urged them to coordinate with the authorities concerned, so that their safe return could be facilitated.

“I am in touch with the Union ministry of external affairs,” assured the CM, adding that most of the stranded people were medical students.

While several students remain stuck in Ukraine, some of them were able to return to their homeland before the airspace closed. Fourth-year MBBS student Nitin of Yamunanagar says the government did not respond to the developing situation in time and start evacuating its citizens, unlike other countries. “Many of my friends had their flights scheduled this week, which have now been cancelled. Our politicians are busy with elections, and thus failed to take timely measures,” he alleged, adding that the students had been allowed to attend online classes from India.

Steep rise in fare added to students’ worries. His friends, Chirag of Yamunanagar and Prashant of Shahbad, who are stuck in Ukraine, said the flight prices had touched 1 lakh, almost four times the base price, due to which they could not return home, while Intezaar from Ambala asked the Indian authorities to negotiate with Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to allow Indians to enter.

Another medical student from Yamunanagar, Mohit Awana, said, “I was among the lucky few to leave Ukraine on time. I landed in Jaipur Thursday morning after spending 58,000 on a private airline ticket.”

A control room has been set up to assist stranded Haryana residents and their families. People can send their queries on helpline number 91+ 92123-14595 (WhatsApp only), or email their grievances at contactusatfcd@gmail.com.

