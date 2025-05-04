{2005 case} Kharar court issues production warrant against Hawara

A Kharar court has issued a production warrant against Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara — who is serving life term in the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995 — in a case registered under the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act at the Kharar police station in 2005. Hawara is currently lodged in a Delhi prison. (HT File)

The warrant was issued by the court of the additional district and sessions judge, Kharar, during a hearing on Saturday after officials from Mandoli Jail in Delhi failed to present Hawara via video conferencing. The court also issued notices to jail authorities, directing that Hawara be produced through video conferencing on May 8.

A case was registered against Hawara and others at the Kharar police station in 2005 under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Arms Act. At the time, Hawara was neither arrested nor any recovery was made from him.

Hawara is currently lodged in a Delhi prison. In its response to the court, Mandoli Central Jail officials stated that Hawara has been classified as an “A-category” prisoner, and it is not feasible to produce him physically in the court.

Earlier, Hawara was discharged by the court of the additional district and sessions judge in a case registered at Sohana police station in 1998 under Sections 124A, 153A, 225, 511, and 120B of the Indian penal Code. In both cases, the police had marked his arrest via video conferencing in 2022.

Hawara has expressed his desire to be transferred to a Punjab jail. He filed a petition in the Supreme Court some time ago contending that he is a convicted prisoner and no case is currently registered against him in Delhi. He is serving a life sentence in a case registered in Punjab.

A native of Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab, Hawara was arrested on September 21, 1995, and was later convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. Since his arrest, he has remained in custody and has now been in jail for over 29 years.