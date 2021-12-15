2015 sacrilege case: Punjab Police SIT grills dera head in Sunaria jail for second time

The Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases on Tuesday visited the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district again and questioned Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for the second time in less than two months.

The SIT led by Ludhiana range inspector general of police (IGP) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar asked around 90 questions from the sect leader during his six hours grilling over his alleged role in the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in faridkot district on June 1, 2015, and the subsequent sacrilege incidents.

An official privy to the development said the questions were asked to bring clarity as the replies of Ram Rahim during his previous interrogation and that of sect vice-chairperson Prithvi Raj Nain were contradictory.

The team will now file a second status report on Ram Rahim’s interrogation, including a copy of the questionnaire and replies, in the Punjab and Haryana high court before December 17, when the matter is scheduled for hearing on his pleas seeking anticipatory bail and quashing of production warrants issued by a Faridkot court.

The move is also seen as an attempt by the SIT to counter Ram Rahim’s another plea demanding that the CBI be asked to continue probe into the 2015 sacrilege cases and the SIT probe be stayed.

The SIT is likely to push for the dera chief’s custodial interrogation in Faridkot on production warrants citing his ‘non-cooperation’ during the questioning in the Sunaria jail.

IGP Parmar said, “We put more questions before Ram Rahim to crosscheck certain aspects as many queries arose after Nain’s interrogation. Again, most of the replies of Ram Rahim were evasive. A status report will be filed in the high court on his interrogation.”

The SIT had prepared a new set of questions for Ram Rahim on the basis of 200 queries asked from Nain and documents collected from the dera headquarters in Sirsa.

The SIT on December 10 visited the dera headquarters and questioned Nain for more than four hours. Nain answered 75 questions and requested to discontinue citing health issues. On this, the SIT gave him a list of 125 questions to which he submitted his replies on Monday.

On November 8, the SIT had asked 114 questions from Ram Rahim during his 7-hour grilling in the S jail and submitted a 65-page status report in the high court four days later. In the report, the SIT claimed that the conspiracy of desecration of Sikh scriptures was hatched at the sect’s administrative block in Sirsa and that the followers never acted without the permission of Ram Rahim.

In July 2020, after the arrest of seven dera followers, the SIT-led by then inspector general of police Ranbir Singh Khatra had named Ram Rahim and sect’s three national committee members—Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kler and Harsh Dhuri—as accused in the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala sacrilege case.

Last month, sect administration wing chairperson Vipassana Insan and Nain were summoned on multiple occasions by the SIT but they failed to appear. While the SIT managed to question Nain last week, they are still to trace Vipassana.