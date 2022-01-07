2015 sacrilege cases: Question Dera Sacha Sauda head at Rohtak jail, high court tells Punjab Police

Punjab and Haryana high court has said that if Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim is directed to appear before a Punjab court, it may create “a lot of law and order problems”, hence, if required, the special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police probing the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 can question him at Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

The high court bench of justice Arvind Sangwan said the apprehension on law and order assumes significance, especially in view of the recent incidents in Punjab ahead of the assembly polls and the state police is already under heavy pressure.

The court was hearing Dera head’s anticipatory bail plea filed on October 28 and another plea against his production warrants issued by a Faridkot court. The order on asking police to go to Sunaria jail was passed as state’s advocate general DS Patwalia made a special request for the same in view of high court not allowing to bring him to Punjab.

The bench observed that it is a matter of fact that when Ram Rahim was convicted by the CBI Court, Panchkula, in August 2017, widespread violence had erupted, causing loss of life and property.

It further recorded that even the state’s affidavit reflects that they are apprehending the law-and-order problem in case Ram Rahim is directed to appear before the trial court. The court was referring to AG’s submissions that arrangements will be made for bringing him from Sunaria jail to Punjab through a helicopter. It was also submitted that proper security arrangements will be made by deploying 3,200 police personnel, jammers, etc. if he is brought to Punjab. “(it)..will unnecessarily put heavy expenses on state exchequer in a state like Punjab, which is already facing financial crunch,” the bench observed.

The SIT has been pressing for bringing him to Punjab arguing that it has visited Rohtak jail twice to question him. But his “replies were evasive and he pretended to be ignorant”. The SIT says he is bound to be involved in the 2015 sacrilege cases. Confessional statements of the accused of these cases clearly indicate that a conspiracy was hatched at the dera headquarters in Sirsa, claims the SIT. “…it is an open secret that the members of the dera did not do a single act without the permission of the petitioner and were willing to lay down their lives for him,” the SIT says.

The dera head is lodged in Sunaria jail since August 25, 2017, after he was awarded 20-year jail term for the rape of two disciples. Subsequently, he was also convicted in two murder cases, those of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former dera manager Ranjit Singh.