2015 sacrilege cases: Ready to probe dera follower’s murder in Nabha jail: CBI to HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the high court that it is ready to take over the probe into the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu in Nabha jail in June 2019.

Responding to the plea from his wife Santosh Kumari, the CBI has said that in view of sensitivity of the matter, particularly allegations against politicians and senior police functionaries, if high court is pleased to entrust further investigation, the same will be done by it.

The CBI has further told the court that Bittu during the investigation of three sacrilege cases stated before the agency that he was forced by the Punjab Police to make confessional statement. During the investigation, his complicity has not come on record. He was arrested in July 2018 and interrogated. He denied his complicity and said that he and his family members were tortured by the Punjab Police, the CBI has said.

The response came to the plea from Santosh who had alleged that senior Punjab Police officers were involved in the conspiracy of her husband’s murder that was not probed.

Bittu, who was booked in the 2015 sacrilege cases and arrested three years later, was killed by two inmates Maninder Singh and Gursewak Singh, both serving life terms for murder, on June 22, 2019, with iron rods.

On September 5 that year, the police had filed a charge sheet against four people, including the attackers. Thereafter, a Patiala court framed charges against them and the trial is underway.

She had submitted that Bittu was brutally killed in a larger conspiracy using judicial tools when he was lodged in the Nabha jail and the murder was committed in collusion between cops and politicians who were named by Bittu in the note, she had submitted, demanding that further investigation into his murder be conducted by the CBI.

