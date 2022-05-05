2015 sacrilege: Faridkot court grants bail to Ram Rahim in ‘bir’ theft case
Faridkot: A Faridkot court on Wednesday granted bail to jailed Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2015 sacrilege case wherein a “bir” (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in Faridkot district.
The dera head is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak since August 25, 2017, after he was awarded a 20-year jail term for the rape of two disciples.
Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT), probing the 2015 sacrilege incidents, had nominated Ram Rahim as the main conspirator in the Bargari sacrilege and derogatory posters case. In March, the SIT filed chargesheets against the dera head in both cases following which the Faridkot court issued his production warrants asking him to appear via video-conference on May 4.
Ram Rahim on Wednesday appeared before the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Faridkot, Monica Lamba in connection with two cases related to the Bargari sacrilege incident. This is the first time the dera head has appeared before the trial court in connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases. The court of CJM supplied the copies of chargesheets filed by the SIT to the counsel of the dera head. The matter was adjourned for May 16 for hearing of arguments on framing of charges.
During proceedings, Ram Rahim’s counsel moved three applications seeking bail in FIR 63 (registered after a “bir” was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village, on June 2, 2015), FIR 117 (registered after derogatory posters were put up at Bargari, on September 24, 2015, night) and FIR 128 (registered after torn pages of a “bir” were found scattered near Bargari gurdwara, on October 12, 2015) at the Bajakhana police station. The court granted bail to Ram Rahim in “bir” theft case, while a notice was issued to the state government for May 6 to file a reply on the remaining two bail pleas.
The court directed to release the accused in the case connected to FIR 63 on furnishing of bail bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount, if not required in any other case.
Senior Supreme Court lawyer Rajeev Mohan appeared for Ram Rahim. Meanwhile, no lawyer from the state government was present in the courtroom when Ram Rahim appeared through video-conference. The public prosecutor later sought time to file a reply.
In July 2020, Ram Rahim was nominated as an accused in the “bir” theft case and a supplementary chargesheet was filed against him weeks before assembly polls on January 27. The “bir” was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village gurdwara on June 1, 2015. On October 12, 2015, torn pages of the ‘bir’ were found scattered in front of a gurdwara in the adjoining Bargari village, resulting in outrage across the state and killing of two Sikh protesters in firing.
Last year, production warrants were issued for Ram Rahim’s physical appearance in the Faridkot court in the “bir” theft case but were stayed by the Punjab and Haryana high courts considering the law and order situation. The HC asked the SIT to question him at the Sunaria jail. Following this, the SIT interrogated the dera head on two occasions in November and December.
Recently, during the hearing on dera head’s plea seeking exemption from personnel appearance, the HC had ordered the trial court to continue the trial against Ram Rahim in three sacrilege cases through video-conference.
Patiala law university declared containment zone as 60 test Covid +ve
Patiala: Sixty students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, has been found Covid positive in the last two days, prompting the district administration to declare it a containment zone. The administration has asked the university authorities to get the hostels vacated by May 10 to check the spread of infection. The university has also decided to postpone offline term-end exams for the time being.
Farmers raise sanitation issues at dairy complexes in Ambala
Scores of dairy farmers, mostly operating within the limits of the municipal corporation, have flagged the dearth of facilities at the dairy complexes in Kanwala and Katholi villages in Ambala City. A resident of Sector 7, Rishi Pal, said he shifted to Kanwala complex in 2015 and the civic body has not even cleaned the choked sewage lines once.
Disciplinary action: Sidhu says he has given the right to reply to time
Chandigarh : Days after Congress' Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary recommended action against party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for “anti-party” activities, the former state Congress chief, in a cryptic post on Twitter on Wednesday, said “he has given the right to reply to time”. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has referred the matter to the disciplinary action committee headed by senior party leader AK Antony.
Panjab University teachers push for adoption of central service rules
Panjab University teachers on Wednesday voiced their support for the adoption of the recent notification of service conditions for UT employees during their general body meeting. Senators Rajat Sandhir and Jatinder Grover had last month also proposed the amendments in service conditions in view of the recent notification of central service rules for UT employees. The service conditions of PU teachers are determined on the basis of the PU calendar.
SC acquits Punjab man of murder of 2 children of woman he loved
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man from Punjab, convicted for kidnap and murder of two minor children, and sentenced to 20-year of rigorous imprisonment. The top court said that when a conviction is based solely on circumstantial evidence, such evidence and the chain of circumstances must be conclusive enough to sustain a conviction.
