2018 sacrilege accused shot dead in Muktsar

Police sources said Das was facing trial in a case of hurting religious sentiments in Muktsar three years ago. He was granted bail early this year, said a police official.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 12:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

An accused in the sacrilege case of Guru Granth Sahib in 2018, Charan Das, was shot dead by unidentified persons at Bhunder village in Muktsar on Friday evening.

Police sources said Das was facing trial in a case of hurting religious sentiments in Muktsar three years ago. He was granted bail early this year, said a police official.

Police officials said there was no confirmation if he was associated with any particular religious group or sect.

Das, who was in his early 40s, was at his grocery store when two unidentified persons opened fire at him.

Gidderbaha deputy superintendent of police Narinder Singh said the Das suffered a fatal gunshot on the face.

“His mother said two persons wearing white kurta payjama came on a motorbike and opened fire. There was a power outage at the time of the crime and no one could see the faces of the accused,” said the DSP.

Das was rushed to the civil hospital in Gidderbaha town and seeing his critical condition, doctors referred him to Bathinda.

“But he died on the way. We are trying to identify the assailants,” said the DSP.

