chandigarh news

2019 accident: Tribunal awards 18 lakh compensation to Ambala mishap victim’s kin

Updated on Dec 04, 2021 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of 18.31 lakh to an Ambala woman and her two children, nearly three years after her husband was killed in a road mishap.

In a petition, Paramjit Kaur of Kesri village in Ambala said that on February 18, 2019, when her husband, Angrej Singh, was on his way back home, a speeding car coming from the wrong side hit his bike.

The car driver, who was later identified as Mam Raj of Dhakola village, fled the spot after the incident. Angrej Singh, meanwhile, was taken to the Ambala Cantt civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Angrej’s family claimed he used to earn 20,000 per month by polishing utensils in different factories at Jagadhari and hence, sought a compensation of 50 lakh.

Mam Raj submitted that no accident, involving his vehicle, took place and that a false FIR was lodged by the claimants in collusion with the police. The car’s insurer, Iffco Tokio General Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh, on the other hand, stated that the owner was not holding a valid driving license at the time of accident and hence, there was violation in the terms and conditions of the insurance policy. Therefore, the insurance company is not liable to indemnify the owner.

After hearing both sides, the tribunal gave the order in favour of the family of the deceased. It directed the insurance company to pay compensation of 18,31,370 to the family within a period of two months along with interest @ 6% per annum from the date of filing of the petition.

While the widow will get 60% of the total amount of compensation, the victim’s two children will get 20% each of the compensation.

