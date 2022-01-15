2019 Tarn Taran blast: High court grants bail to one accused, says allegations prima facie not true

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to Amarjeet Singh, an accused linked with the 2019 Tarn Taran blast and alleged pro-Khalistani group member, observing that the accusation is not prima facie “true”.

Two of the accused — Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy — were killed on the spot when an explosion took place at Pandori Gola village of the district in September 2019. The third accomplice, Gurjant Singh suffered injuries. Initial probe suggested that the trio was trying to retrieve ammunition concealed underground to unleash terror activities in the state. Later, the case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Amarjeet in his appeal had said that he was in custody since September 2019 and nothing has come on record that he was a member of any terrorist organisation and involved in any unlawful activity. Hence, bail be granted.

The NIA had argued that the mastermind in the case Bikramjit Singh is absconding and Amarjeet was in touch with him and had participated in the training organised by him to make and test bombs.

The court observed that the NIA has not been able to collect incriminating material against the petitioner. However, data recovered from his social media accounts show the appellant’s inclination towards Khalistan.

“Mainly because there are some Khalistani mentions in his social media account which are of offending nature ……would not as such be conclusive proof that the appellant is a member of a terrorist group,” it said, allowing his bail further observing that trial is not likely to be concluded in the near future. “.. (from the evidence on record) it can be safely recorded that the accusation is not prima facie true and he is entitled to the benefit of regular bail during the pendency of the trial,” the court said.

