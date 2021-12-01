2022 Punjab assembly polls: Ludhiana DC directs officials to form joint teams

In view of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, district electoral officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma held a meeting on Tuesday with senior district administration and police officials.

The meeting was attended by police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, SSP Ludhiana (rural) Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu, SSP Khanna Gursharandeep Singh Grewal and ADC (general)-cum-additional district electoral officer Rahul Chaba among others.

Sharma said that to ensure free and fair elections, the process of vulnerability mapping should be completed well in advance before the model code of conduct is imposed.

He asked the police department to prepare lists of known offenders after holding meetings with local police personnel and prepare reports on parole jumpers, history-sheeters and bail jumpers so that close vigil can be kept on their activities. “Work related to details on arms/weapons which need to be deposited before elections and expenditure sensitive constituencies and others should also be taken care of,” he said. He added that status of pendency of FIRs registered during the 2017 assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha elections should also be prepared.

Sharma also asked the police department to issue formal orders regarding submission of weapons holders today and ask weapon holders to submit them once the code comes into force.

Sharma also ordered the officials to form joint teams of various departments to keep a check in their areas during the elections. Sharma told the AROs to send the lists of counting centres so that it can be forwarded to the Election Commission.

He also took strong notice of the absence of some senior officials at the meeting and directed ADC Chaba to take necessary action against them.