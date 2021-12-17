2022 Punjab polls: Zero tolerance for partisan role, CEC Sushil Chandra warns officials

Blurb:

Chandigarh Citing complaints of frequent transfers of police and civil administration officials from political parties, chief election commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Thursday cautioned that any government official found playing a partisan role will face action. Chandra said an officer will be transferred the same day if there is complaint against him or her, while reiterating zero tolerance for inducements and abuse of official machinery during the 2022 Punjab polls.

Addressing a press conference here, after meeting all the stakeholders engaged in the election process and taking stock of the arrangements, he said instructions have already been issued to the state government on November 1 that transfer and posting of officials, especially those involved in the revision of electoral rolls and other poll preparations, should be done only after permission from the election commission.

He said representatives of the political parties have requested the commission to take stern measures to create a conducive atmosphere for free-and-fair elections. “Most political parties voiced concern regarding partisan behaviour by the local administration. Some political parties also complained that the local administration was not granting permission for holding rallies at designated government grounds in a free manner. They also raised the issue of law and order situation and the use of cash, liquor, drugs and other freebies during the forthcoming elections,” Chandra said.

The commission has asked the state excise department to keep a vigil on the movement of liquor stock, he said. “The NCB director will be asked to check the flow of drugs during the elections. The income tax department, directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) and enforcement directorate (ED) have been told to form joint teams to check flow of cash,” he said.

Chandra who was accompanied by election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, and state chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju, announced that keeping the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in mind, the number of voters per polling booth has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,200. “1,478 more polling booths have been added, taking the total number to 24,689. We will also ensure voters verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines and webcasting at all booths,” he announced.

Referring to the polling percentage (77.4%) in 2017, the CEC said efforts will be made to better the number by focusing on booths where voting figures have fallen in the previous elections.

He also assured adequate deployment of the central forces during the elections, underlining the concern for Punjab being a border state. “We will assess the situation to decide the deployment,” Chandra said. Chandra said the commission was identifying sensitive polling booths and an action plan will be unveiled accordingly. He also said fake news on the social media will also be under the EC glare.

---

IN NUMBERS

2.02 crore: Total voters

2.74 lakh: New voters

902: Gender ratio (per 1,000 males)

24,689: Total polling booths

January 5, 2022: Last date for revision of electoral rolls

March 27, 2022: Tenure of present assembly ends