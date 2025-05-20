2024-25 placements: UIET student bags highest package of 24.73 lakh

Even before sitting for his final BTech exams, Anuj Kumar, a computer science student at Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), has landed the highest placement package of the 2024-25 session — ₹24.73 lakh per annum. Anuj, 22, who hails from Karnal, secured a job with Cisco in Bengaluru, where he is currently interning. (HT)

Anuj, 22, who hails from Karnal, secured a job with Cisco in Bengaluru, where he is currently interning. He had cracked a national-level entrance test to secure the internship, which eventually led to the full-time job offer for which he expressed gratitude to the UIET placement cell.

But he isn’t resting on his laurels. After gaining a few years of industry experience, Anuj has set his sights on pursuing an MBA from a top business school abroad.

As per data released on Monday for the 2024-25 placement session, a total of 325 UIET students have secured jobs so far — 78.4% of the batch — with an average CTC of ₹8.5 lakh per annum (LPA).

Top sectors for recruitment this year were information technology, consultancy and core engineering.

Notable recruiters included American Express Cisco, and ZS, while firms such as Viscadia, FutureFirst, and Hero Cycles participated in UIET’s placement drive for the first time. Over 100 recruiters visited the campus this season.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig, who previously served as the UIET director, said, “Now in its 23rd year, UIET has shown remarkable growth. Strong industry linkages with companies like Infosys, IBM and the Bharti Group, along with a vibrant alumni network, have played a key role.”

Numbers on the decline

Notably, the highest offer in UIET, even at graduate level, is neck and neck with the highest offer received by the University Business School (UBS), offering post-graduate courses, where the highest offer this year was for ₹25.11 LPA.

But over the years, the packages offered have reduced. In 2023, Amazon had hired four UIET students for ₹45 LPA after offering ₹32 LPA packages the previous year.

Even the average package this session — at ₹8.5 LPA — is lower than last session’s ₹9.11 LPA and ₹8.72 LPA in 2023. Officials said since the placements had not concluded, the average may rise by the end of the session.