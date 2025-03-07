20-year jail for Chandigarh youth who raped, impregnated teen

A 21-year-old youth who raped and impregnated a 14-year-old minor girl in 2022 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a fast-track special POCSO court. The court of judge Yashika also imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000 on the convict, Bharat, a resident of Sector 8, Panchkula, who had just started working as a munshi in court when he was arrested. (iStock)

Raped by the youth, who is the father of two children, the girl had delivered a male foetus that was found in a drain in May 2022. This had led to an FIR under Section 318 (concealment of birth by disposing dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court of judge Yashika also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict, Bharat, a resident of Sector 8, Panchkula, who had just started working as a munshi in court when he was arrested.

Two other accused in the case, identified as Pardeep and Manish, were acquitted in the absence of evidence.

While convicting the accused under charges of rape and POCSO Act, the court stated that through scientific, clinching and conclusive evidence, led by prosecution, it stood proved that Bharat had established sexual relations with the victim who was less than 14 years of age at that time.

“Hence, this court has no reason to disbelieve the version alleging that the victim had been subjected to penetrative sexual assault by Bharat in 2021 due to which she had become pregnant and delivered one male foetus in December 2021,” the court observed.

DNA analysis confirmed convict as father of foetus

As per the prosecution, the FIR under Section 318 of the IPC was lodged at the Mauli Jagran police station on May 31, 2022.

After the male foetus was found lying in a drain, police had taken blood samples of the 14-year-old on the basis of suspicion. The samples were sent for DNA analysis to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) that confirmed that she was the biological mother of the foetus.

As the mother was a minor, she was sent to Nari Niketan, Sector 26. During counselling, she revealed the names of three men who developed physical relations with her.

However, CFSL report proved that accused Bharat was the biological father of the foetus.

During trial, the girl turned hostile against the other accused and stated that she had physical relations with Bharat.

While acquitting the duo, the court stated that as far as the role of accused Pardeep and Manish was concerned, the victim had not stated anything against them. She had not even identified these persons in court and was declared hostile. In absence of identification of the accused, it cannot be concluded that they were involved in the commission of crime, the court observed.

Also, no forensic or medical evidence had been adduced by the prosecution that could connect Manish and Pardeep with the crime in question, it noted.