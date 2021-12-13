20-year-old man from Italy is Chandigarh’s first Omicron case

A 20-year-old man, who had recently come from Italy to visit his relatives in the city, has become Chandigarh’s first Omicron case. The genome sequencing reports were received on Saturday night, Chandigarh health officials said on Sunday.

“After receiving the genome reports on Saturday, we again tested the man and his seven contacts. While the man has now tested negative for Covid-19, five of his contacts have tested positive for the virus. The result of one of the contact is still awaited while another has tested negative,” said Dr Suman Singh, director health services (DHS), Chandigarh.

The man, who has been under institutional quarantine at Manimajra civil hospital for 11 days, will now be shifted to seven-day home quarantine as he has tested negative, Dr Singh said. His contacts will also be continuing home quarantine.

Dr Singh added that the man is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, which he took in Italy, and remained asymptomatic throughout the infection period. “He did not even get a fever but we kept monitoring his health to ensure he is fine,” Dr Suman added.

Had landed in Amritsar on November 22

The 20-year-old had landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport, Amritsar, on November 22, but tested negative for Covid-19 at the time. Later, he travelled to Chandigarh to meet his relatives who stay in Manimajra.

As per protocol, he was put under home quarantine and re-tested on December 1, when he completed the eight-day quarantine period. In the second test, he was found infected with the virus. Due to his travel history, the health officials sent his samples for genome sequencing at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, to check for the variant of concern.

He was also immediately shifted to institutional quarantine at Manimajra civil hospital while seven of his high-risk contacts were put under quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on December 1. All of them were found negative for Covid-19 in the test conducted on December 1.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the risk related to Omicron (B.1.1.529) strain is “very high”. First detected in South Africa, the “highly divergent” strain has been spreading rapidly across the globally, with at least 33 cases detected across India till Saturday.

The health department appealed to all residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and those who have not taken the Covid vaccine or have had only one dose to complete their vaccination at the earliest.