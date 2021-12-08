21 days on, 3 held for heist at e-money transfer facility in Ludhiana

Twenty-one days after six men robbed an e-money transfer facility on Sua Road in the Focal Point area and injured its proprietor and his family, the police arrested three of the accused on Tuesday.

The arrested accused are Bobby Singh, 29, of Patiala, Salinder Mishra, 32, of Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sunil Kumar, 24, of Bihar. An illegal .315 bore countrymade pistol, two motorcycles used in the crime, five cartridges, ₹1.05 lakh, a laptop and three debit cards were found in their possession.

It has emerged that the accused had also burgled two electronic shops in Raikot and Kanganwal, and had made away with mobile phones, LCDs, home theatres and other gadgets. Nineteen packed mobile phones, two LCDs and two home theatres were also recovered from the three accused.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police had been clued in to the identity of the accused while scanning through CCTV footage. Sunil Kumar had carried out a reconnaissance of the shop before hatching a plan to rob it.

“The accused had bought the illegal weapon from Uttar Pradesh. One of the bikes used to execute the crime had been stolen from a commuter near Dhillon Colony, Kanganwal, while the other had been stolen from Alamgir,”said Bhullar, adding that the accused had gone their separate ways after dividing the spoils of their loot.

The three other accomplices have been identified, and a hunt is on for their arrest. On the revelations of the accused, the police have also arrested two shopkeepers – Ashok Masih of Model Town, a scrap dealer, and Ashok Kumar of Giaspura, who runs a mobile phone shop – for buying stolen articles from the gang.

The commissioner of police also honoured the police team that cracked the case.

Criminal record

Two of the arrested accused are history sheeters. While Bobby Singh, a school dropout, is facing trial in five cases, including burglary and possessing stolen articles. He had been released on bail after six years.

Salinder Mishra, who has only studied till Class 12, is facing trial in three cases. including hatching a conspiracy of robbery and burglary. He was bailed out on September 10 after spending two-and-a-half years in jail. Sunil Kumar is illiterate and has no criminal record, Bhullar said.

The case (BOX)

On November 15, six men had targeted the money e-money transfer facility and had decamped with ₹5.8 lakh, and a laptop after injuring the proprietor Navneet Kumar Srivastva. When his wife, Amrita Nanda, intervened, the accused opened fire on her. One of the bullets pierced her thight, while the splinters of the bullets hit their toddler, Vartika.

While fleeing, the accused had left one of their motorcycles on the spot. Another motorcycle used in the crime was later found abandoned on the road.The Focal Point police had lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) , 395 (punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act against unidentified accused.