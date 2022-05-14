Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 210MW unit at Lehra Mohabbat power plant shut after tower collapse
210MW unit at Lehra Mohabbat power plant shut after tower collapse

Casualty averted as staff was in transit due to shift change when the electrostatic precipitator tower collapsed on Friday night
Power generation at the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat, 25km from in Bathinda, was hitt after the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) tower of the unit number 2 that produces 210MW of power collapsed on Friday night. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 14, 2022 05:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Power generation at the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat, 25km from in Bathinda, was hit after its second unit was shut down on Friday night.

According to official sources, the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) tower of the unit number 2 that produces 210MW of power collapsed at 9.15pm. ESP handles coal ash at the thermal power facility.

Though the chief engineer of the plant, MS Dhiman, was unavailable for comment, sources said that when the ESP crashed the staff was in transit for the shift change, hence casualty was averted.

The plant has four units. The rest of the units are functional.

