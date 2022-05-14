210MW unit at Lehra Mohabbat power plant shut after tower collapse
Power generation at the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat, 25km from in Bathinda, was hit after its second unit was shut down on Friday night.
Also read: Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar’s outburst in parting shot: ‘Good luck…’
According to official sources, the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) tower of the unit number 2 that produces 210MW of power collapsed at 9.15pm. ESP handles coal ash at the thermal power facility.
Though the chief engineer of the plant, MS Dhiman, was unavailable for comment, sources said that when the ESP crashed the staff was in transit for the shift change, hence casualty was averted.
The plant has four units. The rest of the units are functional.
-
NCR Prayagraj division crackdown on illegal chain pulling
Officials of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways have undertaken an intensive drive against illegal chain pulling onboard trains without any substantial emergency and causing unnecessary delays. The chain is provided in all the trains and is a means of communication between the passengers and the railway in charge in case of an emergency. Passengers can pull the chain to stop the train on just and sufficient grounds.
-
Focus on girl security, education: Shakti Manch in all U.P. Board schools soon
With the aim of systematically enrolling girl child not yet attending schools and motivating already enrolled ones to excel, “Shakti Manch” will now be set up under Mission Shakti Abhiyan in more than 28,000 secondary schools affiliated to U.P. Board in all 75 districts of the state. Events like creative writing, debate, drawing, plays, storytelling and singing will be organised with focus on issues like girls' security, respect and self-reliance.
-
Karnataka: Free power for SC/ST families nearly doubled
In a similar move, the ruling BJP on Friday announced that all families from scheduled caste and scheduled tribes (SC/ST) will be given around 75 units of free power, raising the bar from the 40 units it was before. This decision will help the Bommai-led government to secure goodwill from the largest vote share, as the SC and ST communities make up about 24% of the electorate.
-
Sip of relief: Summer coolers in Delhi
The juice is made with scooped out puree of the fruit, mixed with cold water and ice. Price: ₹10- ₹20/glassAam Panna and Jaljeera, Gandhinagar Market Markets can get especially hot in this time of the year, and this mobile stall in east Delhi by Amit Kumar Kashyap — carrying a large earthen matka, bunches of mint leaves and an improvised ladle to stir the water mix — can offer a few moments of solace.
-
CISCE to introduce robotics, AI, others as subjects in ICSE, ISC
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, a school education board, will introduce subjects like robotics, artificial intelligence (Al), machine learning and data science at ICSE (Classes 9 and 10) and ISC (Classes 11 and 12) levels. “The students will appear in exam with these new subjects in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) in 2025 and in Indian School Certificate (ISC) in 2026,” said CISCE over phone, chief executive and secretary, Gerry Arathoon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics