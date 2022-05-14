210MW unit at Lehra Mohabbat power plant shut after tower collapse

Power generation at the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat, 25km from in Bathinda, was hit after its second unit was shut down on Friday night.

Also read: Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar’s outburst in parting shot: ‘Good luck…’

According to official sources, the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) tower of the unit number 2 that produces 210MW of power collapsed at 9.15pm. ESP handles coal ash at the thermal power facility.

Though the chief engineer of the plant, MS Dhiman, was unavailable for comment, sources said that when the ESP crashed the staff was in transit for the shift change, hence casualty was averted.

The plant has four units. The rest of the units are functional.