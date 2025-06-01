2,170 expert agri teams in touch with farmers at 8k locations across the country: Shivraj Chouhan

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan on Saturday said that under Viksit Bharat Kisan Sankalp Abhiyan in the country, 16,000 agricultural scientists are involved to sensitise farmers, of which 2,170 teams have established communication with farmers at 8,000 locations so far. Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan trying out different-coloured watermelon in Panipat on Saturday. (HT Photo)

While addressing a gathering of farmers, livestock farmers and people associated with fisheries at Arya PG College in Panipat, Chouhan said that if farming is done properly, farmers can get great benefits from it.

The Union minister praised the Bhavantar Yojana of the Haryana government and congratulated chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for this.

“To increase agricultural production, scientists have developed two varieties of paddy which will reduce water cost by 20% and increase production by 30%. 55 teams in Haryana are continuously communicating with farmers and making them aware under the campaign that will continue till 12 June. Under this, farmers can ask questions to the team of scientists and officials who have reached the village,” he added.

Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, education minister Mahipal Dhanda, officials from ICAR, union agriculture and state agriculture department were present.

Earlier, Chouhan also visited the farm of progressive farmer Ram Pratap of village Siwah in the district and learned the intricacies of vegetable farming being done in a modern way.

The Union minister also interacted with the farmers and inquired about how they are increasing their production in farming.

The farmer also offered the minister a taste of watermelons from Taiwan and Thailand.

The minister, while tasting three kinds of colourful watermelons, said that this is the result of the hard work of the farmer. He inquired about the production of watermelon and other vegetable varieties and asked about methods to cultivate them.

The farmer said that he cultivates 26 types of vegetables and is a landowner of 7 acres earning an income of ₹21 lakh in six months from various crops.