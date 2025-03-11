21-year-old tries to steal cash from ATM in Chandigarh, held

A 21-year-old youth was arrested for trying to steal cash by breaking into a bank and damaging an ATM in Manimajra past Friday midnight. The accused, Neeraj, a resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT)

Police were alerted by Sumit Thukral, bank manager at IDBI Bank, Motor Market, Manimajra, who shared that he received a call around 12.35 am on Saturday, informing him that the bank’s locks had been broken. Upon investigation, police discovered a damaged ATM machine inside the bank.

A case was subsequently registered under Sections 305, 331 (4) and 62 of the BNS at the Manimajra police station. Investigation led police to the accused, Neeraj, a resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, who was arrested. The iron rod used to break the bank locks and two broken locks were recovered from him.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Police said Neeraj had a history of criminal activities, with several cases registered against him at the Manimajra station.