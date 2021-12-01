Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
22 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths in Punjab

Punjab’s cumulative patient tally has reached 6,03,279 and 16,602 people have lost their lives due to the virus
With 22 patients recovering from Covid, the number of cured persons in Punjab has reached 5,86,352. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Tuesday registered 22 fresh Covid-19 cases and three virus-related deaths, a medical bulletin of the state health department said. State’s positivity rate for the day remained at 0.13%.

With fresh cases, state’s total patient tally has reached 6,03,279, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 325.

Among the fresh cases, maximum seven infections were detected in Hoshiarpur, three in Pathankot and three in SAS Nagar.

With 22 patients recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,352, it said. Till now, 16,602 people have lost their lives to the virus.

