225 health workers test positive at PGIMS, Rohtak in a week

Total 225 staffers, including 81 doctors of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak are down with Covid-19 since January 6.

One death of a patient was also reported on Wednesday at PGIMS and 25 patients are undergoing treatment. Total 46 health workers including 18 resident doctors tested positive on Wednesday.

As per officials at PGIMS, four doctors are admitted and others are in home-isolation. Most of them have mild symptoms but it has taken a huge chunk of the workforce, resulting in the health institute having to curtail services of elective surgeries.

A senior doctor, requesting anonymity, said the number of people testing positive at PGIMS will increase in the coming days.

“People should not panic. The virus is not as severe as the last time. We have redeployed available medical, nursing, technical and support manpower to ensure smooth functioning of patients,” he added.

A resident doctor said they are ready to work for longer hours to ensure that services do not get disrupted and the situation is not so grim.

“Most resident doctors are testing positive here as first they come in contact with the patients. We are aware that we are at risk but we will have to continue it and ensure safety of life for ourselves and the patients,” he added.

In view of rise in the number of Covid and Omicron variant cases, the authorities at PGIMS had stopped elective surgeries from January 10 (Monday) to prevent spread of the virus. Moreover, the PGIMS authorities had vacated hostels after 35 students tested positive and all examinations have also been postponed until further orders.

PGIMS spokesman Varun Arora said 225 health workers have tested positive in a week.

“The staffers who are showing symptoms are isolating themselves. We have made adequate arrangements to handle the surge in cases. There is no need to panic. The best way to deal with the virus is to wear a mask at all times and follow Covid appropriate protocol,” he added.

Meham MLA tests positive

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu on Wednesday tested positive for the virus after facing mild symptoms of fever and cold.

In a press statement, Kundu urged people who came in his contact recently to appear for testing. During the second wave too, he had been down with Covid.

Moreover, Kundu’s scheduled free eye check-up camps in different villages of his constituency have also been postponed.