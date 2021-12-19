Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
22-year-old model raped in Zirakpur, friend booked

The victim told the police that the accused had called her on December 12 to settle an old complaint she had lodged against him and took her to the Zirakpur hotel where a room was already booked.
The victim has already filed a case of sexual harassment against the accused, which is pending in a court. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 22-year-old model from Jalandhar was allegedly raped by one of her friends in a Zirakpur hotel where she had gone to reach a compromise in an old case of harassment, police said on Saturday.

The victim told the police that the accused had called her on December 12 to settle an old complaint she had lodged against him and took her to the hotel where a room was already booked.

The victim has already filed a case of sexual harassment against the accused, which is pending in a court.

She also claimed that the accused had been mounting pressure on her to withdraw the old complaint. She named another person, who she said had threatened to kill her if she didn’t reach a compromise.

The police registered a fresh case under Section 376 of the IPC after medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.

