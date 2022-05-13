22-yr-old youth shot dead in Sangrur, four booked

Sangrur: Police have booked four people for shooting dead a 22-year-old youth from a point-blank rage at the Ghumiar Basti area of Sangrur after midnight on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 34 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Husanpal Singh and Maninder Singh, both brothers, and two unidentified persons, said the police.

SHO of City-1 police station Kulwinder Singh said the accused were involved in a brawl that took place last year on Diwali at Kila market in Sangrur. They were suspecting that Kamaldeep Kumar, a daily wage earner, was not letting them strike a compromise with other party. The accused called Kamaldeep on the roof of his house and shot him dead around 12.45am.

“Eyewitness said Maninder and an unidentified person held Kamaldeep’s hands and one of their accomplices stuffed his mouth with a piece of cloth. Husnapal allegedly shot him in the head from a point-blank range. The four fled the spot after the incident. Kamaldeep was rushed to the Sangrur civil hospital where he was declared brought dead,” according to the FIR, which was registered on the complaint of Kamaldeep’s brother Mandeep Kumar.

The SHO said a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.