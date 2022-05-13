22-yr-old youth shot dead in Sangrur, four booked
Sangrur: Police have booked four people for shooting dead a 22-year-old youth from a point-blank rage at the Ghumiar Basti area of Sangrur after midnight on Wednesday.
A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 34 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Husanpal Singh and Maninder Singh, both brothers, and two unidentified persons, said the police.
SHO of City-1 police station Kulwinder Singh said the accused were involved in a brawl that took place last year on Diwali at Kila market in Sangrur. They were suspecting that Kamaldeep Kumar, a daily wage earner, was not letting them strike a compromise with other party. The accused called Kamaldeep on the roof of his house and shot him dead around 12.45am.
“Eyewitness said Maninder and an unidentified person held Kamaldeep’s hands and one of their accomplices stuffed his mouth with a piece of cloth. Husnapal allegedly shot him in the head from a point-blank range. The four fled the spot after the incident. Kamaldeep was rushed to the Sangrur civil hospital where he was declared brought dead,” according to the FIR, which was registered on the complaint of Kamaldeep’s brother Mandeep Kumar.
The SHO said a hunt has been launched to nab the accused.
-
Waste collection by pvt company in Panchkula: 3 garbage collectors held for assaulting firm’s staffers
Ever since the Panchkula municipal corporation awarded the tender for door-to-door collection of segregated waste to Puja Consultation Company on April 15, three garbage collectors who lost their livelihoods as a result of the firm's appointment have been arrested for threatening and assaulting employees of the firm. Narender, 21, said that he was appointed by the company on May 2.
-
Over 1,000 acres of panchayat land freed in 12 days: Minister
Mohali : The government has freed 1,008 acres of illegally acquired panchayat land from encroachers in the past 12 days under a special drive, said mDhaliwal The minister said the value of land freed from encroachers is estimated at ₹302 crore. Dhaliwal said that following an appeal by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, people voluntarily come forward to relinquish the panchayat land.
-
Girl, 14, turns down his offer to be friends. Class 9 boy slits her throat, flees
A class 9 student in Bhopal is on the run after he allegedly slit the throat and wrist of a girl, one year his junior at school, after she turned down his proposal to be friends, police said. Town inspector Rajpur police station, Yashwant Badole, said they are looking for the accused. The boy stopped the class 8 student when she was in the market with her sister. The accused fled from the spot.
-
HC seeks report from Centre on extradition of ‘drug lords’
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a status report from the Centre on the extradition of alleged drug lords, who are sitting abroad and are wanted in Punjab. The report was sought by the special division bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil during the hearing of a 2013 suo motu plea on Punjab's drugs menace. Proceedings in one case were pending before Narcotics Control Bureau.
-
Chandigarh: PU bars DAV College from holding MBA admissions this session
Finding anomalies in the MBA admissions at the college last year, Panjab University has barred DAV College, Sector 10, from conducting fresh admissions for the course in the 2022-2023 academic session. The order was conveyed to the governing body of Institute of Management, College, through a letter by the PU deputy registrar (Colleges). The letter sent on Wednesday stated that the affiliation committee considered the report of the inspection committee for the 2021-2022 academic session.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics