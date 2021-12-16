Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 23 booked for attacking police party in Panipat village
chandigarh news

23 booked for attacking police party in Panipat village

Police have booked 23 people for allegedly attacking a joint police team comprising cops from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in Nawada Par village of Panipat district
As per the complaint filed by the cops, the incident took place late on Tuesday when they had gone to arrest Harun, of the village, in connection with the gang rape case. (AFP)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Police have booked 23 people for allegedly attacking a joint police team comprising cops from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in Nawada Par village of Panipat district.

The police team had gone to arrest an accused booked for gang rape in Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the complaint filed by the cops, the incident took place late on Tuesday when they had gone to arrest Harun, of the village, in connection with the gang rape case.

Harun, along with the others, had allegedly attacked the police party and a cop sustained injuries in the incident. The accused managed to flee, alleged sub-inspector Jai Pal.

The police have registered a case under Sections 353, 332, 323, 341, 506, 186 and 149 of the IPC against 23 persons including Harun, Kadil, Mohsin, Bunni, Quaidil, Arshad, Tahsim and Umesh. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the FIR was registered and police teams are working on arresting the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP