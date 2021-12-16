23 booked for attacking police party in Panipat village

Police have booked 23 people for allegedly attacking a joint police team comprising cops from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in Nawada Par village of Panipat district.

The police team had gone to arrest an accused booked for gang rape in Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the complaint filed by the cops, the incident took place late on Tuesday when they had gone to arrest Harun, of the village, in connection with the gang rape case.

Harun, along with the others, had allegedly attacked the police party and a cop sustained injuries in the incident. The accused managed to flee, alleged sub-inspector Jai Pal.

The police have registered a case under Sections 353, 332, 323, 341, 506, 186 and 149 of the IPC against 23 persons including Harun, Kadil, Mohsin, Bunni, Quaidil, Arshad, Tahsim and Umesh. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the FIR was registered and police teams are working on arresting the accused.