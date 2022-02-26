Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 232 artillery shells found in Ambala
chandigarh news

232 artillery shells found in Ambala

As many as 232 rusted artillery shells were found stuffed in several unattended sacks in the forests surrounding the dry riverbed of a seasonal tributary in Ambala
Preliminary probe, suggests that these are condemned shells.However, a sand wall is being built and the shells will be disposed-of in a controlled manner. (HT PHOTO )
Published on Feb 26, 2022 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

As many as 232 rusted artillery shells were found stuffed in several unattended sacks in the forests surrounding the dry riverbed of a seasonal tributary in Ambala’s Shahzadpur area on Friday, police said.

“The bomb disposal squad inspected the shells, which were of different sizes, in Begna river of Manglora village. Preliminary probe, suggests that these are condemned shells.However, a sand wall is being built and the shells will be disposed-of in a controlled manner,” superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said.

The SP said that an FIR under The Explosives Act has been registered, and markings are being checked to ascertain, which unit these army shells were supplied to.

A similar recovery was made in March last year in the Saha region, which had caused panic across Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. Six rusted ammunition shells were recovered from the bed of the Markanda River in Panjali village, which were all defused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP