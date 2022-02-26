232 artillery shells found in Ambala

As many as 232 rusted artillery shells were found stuffed in several unattended sacks in the forests surrounding the dry riverbed of a seasonal tributary in Ambala’s Shahzadpur area on Friday, police said.

“The bomb disposal squad inspected the shells, which were of different sizes, in Begna river of Manglora village. Preliminary probe, suggests that these are condemned shells.However, a sand wall is being built and the shells will be disposed-of in a controlled manner,” superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said.

The SP said that an FIR under The Explosives Act has been registered, and markings are being checked to ascertain, which unit these army shells were supplied to.

A similar recovery was made in March last year in the Saha region, which had caused panic across Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. Six rusted ammunition shells were recovered from the bed of the Markanda River in Panjali village, which were all defused.