232 artillery shells found in Ambala
As many as 232 rusted artillery shells were found stuffed in several unattended sacks in the forests surrounding the dry riverbed of a seasonal tributary in Ambala’s Shahzadpur area on Friday, police said.
“The bomb disposal squad inspected the shells, which were of different sizes, in Begna river of Manglora village. Preliminary probe, suggests that these are condemned shells.However, a sand wall is being built and the shells will be disposed-of in a controlled manner,” superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said.
The SP said that an FIR under The Explosives Act has been registered, and markings are being checked to ascertain, which unit these army shells were supplied to.
A similar recovery was made in March last year in the Saha region, which had caused panic across Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. Six rusted ammunition shells were recovered from the bed of the Markanda River in Panjali village, which were all defused.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.