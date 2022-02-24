23-year-old dental student found hanging at PGIMS boys’ hostel

A 23-year-old dental college student allegedly died by suicide at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) boys’ hostel on Tuesday evening.

The victim, who had completed his bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) course from PGIMS two years ago and was preparing for his master’s degree, used to come to the institute’s library. He was found hanging in a hostel room, which was allotted to a junior student, said PGIMS station house officer Parmod Gautam.

The police recovered a two-page suicide note where the victim said he had taken the extreme step because of a break-up with his girlfriend.

The victim’s father said his son had left home after breakfast, and that the family had no inkling that he was suicidal. Suspecting foul play, the victim’s father said his son did not display any symptoms of depression or uneasiness as mentioned in the suicide note. “This seems to be a conspiracy. We want a probe,”he said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father. Meanwhile, the victim’s family members blocked traffic in the city on Wednesday, demanding another postmortem examination, and the arrest of the accused for murder as opposed to suicide.