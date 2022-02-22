Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 23-year-old man found murdered in Karnal
chandigarh news

23-year-old man found murdered in Karnal

The victim worked at a jewellery shop in Karnal; on February 20, he left for the market but did not return home, the next day locals found his body in a field. He had multiple injuries.
(Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered in a field near Uncha Samana village of Karnal on Monday.

The victim, Sumit Kumar, a resident of Uncha Samana village, worked at a jewellery shop in Karnal. On Sunday evening, he left for the market but did not return home. The next day locals found his body in a field. He had multiple injuries.

A murder case has been registered against Arjun and Sandeep of Uncha Samana and Ravinder of Narukheri village under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s family.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

