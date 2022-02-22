23-year-old man found murdered in Karnal

A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered in a field near Uncha Samana village of Karnal on Monday.

The victim, Sumit Kumar, a resident of Uncha Samana village, worked at a jewellery shop in Karnal. On Sunday evening, he left for the market but did not return home. The next day locals found his body in a field. He had multiple injuries.

A murder case has been registered against Arjun and Sandeep of Uncha Samana and Ravinder of Narukheri village under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s family.

The body has been sent for postmortem.