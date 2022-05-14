Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
23-year-old man shot dead in Tarn Taran village; 4 booked

The deceased has been identified as Daler Singh while the accused are Satnam Singh alias Satta and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga of Naushehra Pannuan, Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Manna of Mundapind village.
The four accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Chohla Sahib police station of Tarn Taran. (HT Photo)
Published on May 14, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne persons over an old enmity in Rahal Chahal village, falling under the Goindwal Sahib sub-division, police said on Friday.

The four accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Chohla Sahib police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father Gulnet Singh. He said, “Around two years ago, my elder son Jungbahadur was sent to jail over a scuffle. There had got into a fight with the accused Nirmal Singh. After this, Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh, who is lodged in Patiala jail, had threatened to kill our family members. Around one-and-a-half-year ago, my younger son Daler Singh was shot at by some persons at the behest of Nirmal. Police registered a case against some unidentified persons and the case is still under investigation.”

He further said, “On Thursday, Daler along with his mother was on his way to Rahal Chahal. When they reached outside our village, Satta and Jagga opened fire at them. My son was severely injured and rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed. I suspect that Nirmal Singh is behind the crime.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Prem Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the accused and raids are on to nab them.

