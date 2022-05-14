23-year-old man shot dead in Tarn Taran village; 4 booked
A 23-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne persons over an old enmity in Rahal Chahal village, falling under the Goindwal Sahib sub-division, police said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Daler Singh while the accused are Satnam Singh alias Satta and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga of Naushehra Pannuan, Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Manna of Mundapind village.
The four accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Chohla Sahib police station.
The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father Gulnet Singh. He said, “Around two years ago, my elder son Jungbahadur was sent to jail over a scuffle. There had got into a fight with the accused Nirmal Singh. After this, Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh, who is lodged in Patiala jail, had threatened to kill our family members. Around one-and-a-half-year ago, my younger son Daler Singh was shot at by some persons at the behest of Nirmal. Police registered a case against some unidentified persons and the case is still under investigation.”
He further said, “On Thursday, Daler along with his mother was on his way to Rahal Chahal. When they reached outside our village, Satta and Jagga opened fire at them. My son was severely injured and rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed. I suspect that Nirmal Singh is behind the crime.”
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Prem Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the accused and raids are on to nab them.
-
Chandigarh’s C and D waste plant gets automatic block-making machine
Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Friday inaugurated a fully automatic block-making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant, at the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, Industrial Area Phase-I. The civic body vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot C&D waste for its scientific disposal. A brief discussion was held on projects under solid waste management. Notably, GPS devices have been installed in waste-collection vehicles for online monitoring.
-
Several Chandigarh hotels operating without fire safety certificates, reveal RTI papers
The reply to an RTI application revealed that several hotels, guest houses, motels and restaurants are operating in Sector 43, Attawa village, Sector 42, Burail village, Sector 45, Kajheri village, Sector 52 and Daria village near railway station without the mandatory fire safety certificates Only one hotel, KLG Hotels Private Limited, Sector 43, has the mandatory permissions. The information was accessed from the municipal corporation by ArriveSAFE president Harman Singh Sidhu.
-
3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand
Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday. SDRF officers said the vehicle had fallen into a 250-metre-deep gorge after its driver Basant Gahatori lost control nearly one kilometre before Pati area. A woman was injured critically while three other passengers died on the spot.
-
Staff crunch: With teachers on examination duty, class monitors run the show at Ludhiana’s govt schools
The exam season has once again brought the severe staff crunch at government schools in Ludhiana district to the fore. The revelation comes just three days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that sweeping changes will be made to government educational institutions in Punjab during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state which was held in Ludhiana. Covid guidelines were also blatantly violated as three students were seen sharing a single bench.
-
Dera head Ram Rahim gets bail in two sacrilege cases
With this, Ram Rahim has secured bail in all three politically sensitive cases connected with the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incidents, which had triggered a massive protest in Punjab, resulting in the killing of two Sikh protesters in police firing. The dera head is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak town since August 25, 2017, after he was awarded a 20-year jail term for the rape of two followers.
