24-year-old woman abducted in Moga

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly abducted in broad daylight in Moga on Wednesday, police said. A resident of Talwandi Manage Khan village, she had, along with her brother, gone to Moga in morning when unidentified accused took her into a car and sped away. Moga South City SHO Lachman Singh, said, “We have registered a case of kidnapping and started investigation.”

Bathinda SHO suspended for inability to perform

BATHINDA Station house officer (SHO) of civil police station, Bathinda, Jaswinder Singh was suspended for poor functioning. Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said it was found that Jaswinder failed to communicate crime spots in time to his reporting officer. It was necessary to remove him to ensure smooth procedure of vote counting on March 10, she added. “There were a series of events where Jaswinder’s inability to perform was reflected. During the polling on Sunday, too, it was found that he failed to handle developments and inform the higher authorities in cases of emerging law and order incidents,” she said. Kondal said the names of three officers were sent to the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday for necessary approval for a new posting.

Pak intruder held in Ferozepur

Ferozepur A 35-year-old Pakistani intruder has been arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) while sneaking into the Indian territory in Ferozepur on Wednesday. As per information, the 136 Battalion of the BSF intercepted an intruder coming from the Pakistani side. He was identified as Muhammad Irfan, a resident of Sahiwal, Pakistan. He will be produced before a court on Wednesday. HTC