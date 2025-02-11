25% import duty on steel to hurt Ludhiana’s MSMEs: Warring

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the Union government for its proposed 25% safeguard import duty on steel, calling it a direct attack on Ludhiana’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File)

Participating in a discussion in the Parliament, Warring said the Union Budget ignores farmers, labourers, and the common man while favouring BJP’s wealthy allies and election-bound states.

Warring said that the 25% steel import duty would cripple industries like cycles and sewing machines, which rely on imported steel. “Ludhiana’s 1.5 lakh MSMEs are struggling due to exorbitant steel prices. This move will destroy them,” he said.

He accused the government of neglecting Punjab despite its significant contribution to India’s food security.

“Punjab’s farmers demanded MSP, but instead, they received bullets. This is the BJP’s vision of empowerment,” he said.

Warring also demanded an increase in MGNREGA wages, criticising the government for failing to deliver even 100 days of work under the scheme.