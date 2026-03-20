25 lakh enrolled under sehat yojana: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that 25 lakh beneficiaries have registered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana in the state. The scheme, rolled out two months ago, offers cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that 25 lakh beneficiaries have registered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana in the state. The scheme, rolled out two months ago, offers cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh. (ANI)

Mann said that around 900 government and private hospitals across Punjab and Chandigarh had been empanelled, and over 1.6 lakh people had already received treatment. He added that the state government allocated “ ₹1,200 crore for the scheme for the financial year 2025–26 and ₹2,000 crore for 2026–27. The scheme covers 2,356 medical and surgical procedures, including orthopaedics, general medicine, heart, lung, kidney diseases, cancer treatment, and more.

Raising concern over misinformation, Mann said those spreading canards about this first-of-its-kind scheme did not want to see Punjab healthy.

“These misnomers are aimed at discouraging people from availing its benefits, which is unwarranted and undesirable,” he said at a press conference here. The CM also said that the state had witnessed the largest recruitment of doctors in its history since 2022, including 948 general doctors and 627 specialists, accounting for 35% of total government doctor recruitment in over 75 years. “In addition, 300 nursing staff and 250 pharmacists have been recruited, and recruitment of 672 nurses is underway,” he added.

Focusing on maternal and child healthcare, he said that seven mother and child health centres with 250-bed capacity each were under construction. He further stated that infrastructure strengthening remained a priority, with hotline services operational in all district hospitals and 33 out of 42 sub-divisional hospitals. “The remaining hospitals will receive hotline services by April–May 2026, and more than ₹400 crore has been spent on advanced medical equipment,” he said. Health minister Balbir Singh was also present.