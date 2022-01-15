25,000 smart LED streetlights to illuminate Karnal

Less than a month after ₹153 crore Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for round-the-clock vigil on traffic movement in Karnal was made operational, now 25,000 smart and energy efficient LED streetlights will illuminate chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s home constituency.

This will be one of the 56 projects of over ₹1,171 crore approved under the Karnal Smart City Limited. The exact cost of this project was not disclosed yet but the officials associated with the project said the expected cost will be around ₹35 crore and the project has been awarded to a private company, HPL Electric and Power Limited.

The company has already started survey of the city and the work will be completed in the next six months, officials said.

Karnal deputy commissioner and CEO of the Karnal Smart City Limited said 25,000 smart LED streetlights will be installed in the city and the work order has already been issued.

Yadav said the lights will be a fully-integrated system for light paired with smart-feeder panels and radio frequency-based individually-controlled lights.

“Besides providing better lighting, this new technology will help save 50-70% energy as compared to conventional lights, besides automatically switching on and off in the daytime and night respectively, energy meter to record and analyse energy consumption, prevent theft, and fault monitor for reduced turnaround time.”

He said this smart streetlight project will not only uplift the image of the city but will reduce the maintenance time and cost.

Officials said traditional streetlights will be replaced with LED streetlights of 40 and 70 watt, and smart LED streetlights of 90, 150 and 200 watt.

LED lights of less than 150 watt will be connected to the feeder-based panel and will be connected to separate connectors. The agency will be responsible for mapping of streetlights.

Besides installation of new streetlights at multiple locations, all old streetlights will be replaced with new energy-efficient luminaries, officials said.