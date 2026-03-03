25-year-old biker falls into 20-ft pit, dies in Jalandhar

A 25-year-old youth, riding a motorcycle, died after falling into a 20-ft deep pit, dug adjacent to Jalandhar-Jandu Singha road in the wee hours on Monday, police said. The deceased Vikas Jassal, a resident of Phillaur, fell into a 20-ft deep pit, dug adjacent to Jalandhar-Jandu Singha road in the wee hours on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Jassal, a resident of Phillaur.

The matter came to light on Monday morning when the locals found his body lying dead in the pit, which was barricaded with a plastic tape. The contractor had also deposited sand to create a temporary embankment on the edges of both sides of the pit situated on one side of under construction road connecting Jalandhar with Adampur and Hoshiarpur.

The incident comes a month after a man identified as Kamal Dhyani, 25, riding a motorcycle, died after falling into a pit in the national capital, triggering outrage.

The Delhi incident happened on February 6 last month when Dhyani fell into the 4.5-foot-deep pit around 12.15am on February 6 during his commute home from a Rohini call centre. The probe in the case, according to the police, revealed that Dhyani lay in the pit for at least eight hours while at least six individuals knew of the incident but chose not to inform the police.

The officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said the pit had been dug for the construction of rain water outlet along the road.

As per eyewitnesses, miscreant/s stole the victim’s mobile phone and wallet after he fell into the pit, as the police recovered his earphones from the spot.

Investigation officer Jasvir Singh said the incident happened late at night on Sunday, but the police came to know about it on Monday morning only.

“The accused succumbed to his injuries on the spot after one of the iron rods pierced through one of his eyes,” he said.

He added that police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on the statements of the victim’s family members.

On the question of negligence on the part of the road contractor and the PWD department, the investigating officer said that the initial probe suggests that the deceased was overspeeding and failed to detect the pit in time.

“But all angles are being probed, and police are taking statements of the victim’s family and passersby,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the concerned department has already been directed to find the reasons behind the mishap and rectify the portion of the road to avoid any untoward incident.

“The officials have been directed to present the report in the next road safety meeting,” he said.