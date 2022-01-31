25-year-old booked for raping minor in Haryana’s Hisar

A 25-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in a village in Hisar. In her complaint, the victim’s mother said, “Our neighbour had visited our house on January 24 and fed some intoxicants to my daughter. Later, he raped my daughter and threatened her with dire consequences.” Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said a case under Section 4 of the Pocso Act and Section 376 of the IPC has been registered.

MDU extends last date for PhD application

Rohtak Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) , Rohtak, has extended the last date for submission of online applications for PhD programme and University Research Scholarship up to February 4. MDU registrar Prof Gulshan Taneja said the updated status of seats available for PhD in various departments and all related details are available on MDU website.

Haryana sees 3,918 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths

Chandigarh Haryana’s coronavirus tally surged to 9,45,969 on Sunday with 3,918 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 10,286 as 17 more people succumbed to the infection, according to a health department bulletin. The worst-hit Gurgaon district reported 1,267 fresh cases, Faridabad 222, Sonepat 207 and Panchkula 244, the bulletin stated. Three deaths each were reported from Gurgaon and Panchkula and two each from Karnal, Ambala and Sirsa, it said. The state recorded 4,445 cases and 13 deaths on Saturday and 4,630 cases and 19 deaths on Friday.