25-year-old farmer ends life in Barnala village

A 25-year-old farmer from Barnala’s Dhaula village ended his life on Sunday. The 25-year-old farmer’s kin claimed that he was under immense stress due to a debt of ₹ 15 lakh. (HT File)

Kin claimed that he was under immense stress due to a debt of ₹15 lakh.

“He deeply troubled by the debt. He would often express his worries about not being able to repay the loans, which included personal and agricultural debts. The weight of this stress, combined with his struggles against drug addiction, pushed him over the edge,” said the victim’s uncle.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

Rure Ke Kalan police station SHO Gurmel Singh said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.