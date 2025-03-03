Menu Explore
25-year-old farmer ends life in Barnala village

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Mar 03, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita into the 25-year-old farmer’s suicide in Barnala

A 25-year-old farmer from Barnala’s Dhaula village ended his life on Sunday.

The 25-year-old farmer’s kin claimed that he was under immense stress due to a debt of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh. (HT File)
The 25-year-old farmer’s kin claimed that he was under immense stress due to a debt of 15 lakh. (HT File)

Kin claimed that he was under immense stress due to a debt of 15 lakh.

“He deeply troubled by the debt. He would often express his worries about not being able to repay the loans, which included personal and agricultural debts. The weight of this stress, combined with his struggles against drug addiction, pushed him over the edge,” said the victim’s uncle.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

Rure Ke Kalan police station SHO Gurmel Singh said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

