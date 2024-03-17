 26 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail - Hindustan Times
26 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 17, 2024 10:57 PM IST

The first FIR was lodged following the statement of Surinderpal Singh, assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, who said that the jail staff recovered 3 mobiles from inmates

As many as 26 mobile phones were recovered from the premises of Ludhiana Central Jail, Tajpur Road. Out of the 26 mobiles recovered, 19 were found abandoned, while 7 mobiles were confiscated from the possession of the jail inmates.

Ludhiana police registered three FIRs on Saturday. (HT File)

The division number 7 police registered three separate FIRs on Saturday.

The first FIR was lodged following the statement of Surinderpal Singh, assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, who said that the jail staff recovered 3 mobiles from the inmates, Jagseer Singh, alias Jagga; Raminder Singh, alias Gagandeep Singh; Gruwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh during special checking.

The second FIR has been lodged against inmates Ravi Kumar, Suwkhwinder Singh Gobinda, Amandeep Singh Deepu and Shiv Kumar, following the statement of Bhivam Tej Singla, assistant superintendent at Ludhiana Central Jail.

Singla said that four mobiles were recovered from the possession of the inmates during a check.

In the third case the jail staff recovered 18 mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail premises.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating all three cases, said that three separate FIRs under Section 52A (1) of the Prison Act have been lodged against the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 26 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail
